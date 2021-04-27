Jerome School District holding $27M bond election

Learn more and vote

Residents interested in learning more about the bond election can stop by Renew coffee shop May 3 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. or May 5 between noon and 1:30 p.m. where Layne will answer questions.

Voters can cast their ballots on May 18 or during early voting from May 3-14. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is May 7, according to the Idaho Secretary of State's Office website.