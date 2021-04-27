Jerome School District holding $27M bond election

JEROME — Voters will have the chance next month to decide whether to pass a $27 million bond proposed by the Jerome School District.
If successful, the money would fund the construction of a new elementary school on a 20-acre parcel the district already owns on South Tiger Drive, as well as remodeling and additions at some existing schools.
Superintendent Dale Layne said the work is needed as the district, due to enrollment growth over the years, is out of classroom space for younger students.
With the exception of this school year, when enrollment dipped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Layne said the district has grown by about 100 students a year over the last few years.
In September 2013, there were 3,665 students enrolled at district schools. By September 2019 this number increased to about 4,200.
Layne expects many of the students who the district lost last year to return this fall. And as growth in homes and business continues in Jerome — such as the eventual opening of the True West Beef processing plant, which is expected to employ 400 people — the district will need more capacity for students.
The district ran a $26 million bond election last May to try to solve this issue. About 62% of voters supported the measure, which fell short of the two-thirds supermajority needed to pass a bond in Idaho.
The district’s proposal this year is the same aside from a $1 million increase, which Layne attributed to increases in construction costs.
Like last year’s bond proposal, this measure will not affect the district’s tax levy rate. Layne said district officials will restructure existing bonds to maintain the same rate for taxpayers. The district will also use the state’s Bond Levy Equalization program, which would pay for interest over the life of the bond.
The district operates two elementary schools that serve students kindergarten through third grade. Those students then move into a school dedicated to fourth and fifth grade before attending middle school.
After building a new elementary school — which could take up to two years — the district will transition away from this existing model and instead operate four elementary schools that each serve students from kindergarten through sixth grade.
This reconfiguration would create more capacity for students at the district’s elementary schools as well as the middle school. It would also streamline bus routes and make life easier for parents who have students in various grade levels at different schools.
“The plan is to create more neighborhood-type schools,” Layne said.