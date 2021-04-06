Jerome school board approves contract for new superintendent

JEROME — The Jerome School District Board of Trustees has approved the contract terms for its new superintendent.

During its meeting on Monday, the board voted to offer Pat Charlton a contract with an annual salary of $132,500. Because Charlton is a previously retired school administrator, under Idaho code, the Jerome School District can offer him a one-year contract that to be renewed annually.

The board previously made the decision to hire Charlton to fill outgoing Superintendent Dale Layne’s position during a meeting on March 24.

Charlton, who attended the meeting on Monday, has worked for the Vallivue School District for the past 14 years. For the past 10 years, he has served as that district’s superintendent.

Charlton and his wife are both originally from the Magic Valley, and he still has family in the area. Charlton said he attended high school in Buhl before switching to and graduating from high school in Twin Falls.

He said he was drawn to this opportunity because it allowed him to move closer to home and work for what he called a really solid school district.