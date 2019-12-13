JEROME — The west-side intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and 200 South Road in Jerome County will be closed starting Monday to allow utilities to work in the area. Work is expected to be completed within the week.
Motorists will need to use 100 South or 300 South while the closure is in place. U.S. 93 will remain open, but drivers should be aware of crews and equipment while traveling through the area.
The work is in connection with the larger U.S. 93 and 200 South project, which will widen the existing roadway to four lanes.
“This project will improve safety at the US-93/200 South intersection for both passenger and commercial vehicles,” Idaho Transportation Department Project Manager Sam Purser said in a statement. “The end result will be a divided highway similar to what drivers encounter two miles south of this area.”
Idaho Materials and Construction is the prime contractor for the project.
