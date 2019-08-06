{{featured_button_text}}
North Park

Proposed rendering of new features for Jerome's North Park.

 COURTESY OF CITY OF JEROME

JEROME — The city of Jerome, the North Park Citizens Committee and Idaho Central Credit Union invite the public to a dedication ceremony for newly remodeled North Park at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at 300 E. Main St., Jerome. This event will take place just before the Jerome County Fair Parade.

After a group of Jerome citizens presented a request to the Jerome City Council nearly two years ago, the city commissioned a landscaping design that showed North Park transformed into a much-needed downtown gathering space for recreation, with shelters and green space.

As the result of a donation by Idaho Central Credit Union, the North Park project was recently completed and is being enjoyed by the community. At Tuesday’s ceremony, Mayor Davis will read a proclamation declaring the park to be renamed the Idaho Central Credit Union Park.

The new community park includes a splash pad, a playground with musical play features, picnic shelters, an amphitheater and a pump track. It complements the city’s efforts to revitalize downtown and community spirit by providing greater accommodations for outdoor activities, concerts and family-friendly activities.

