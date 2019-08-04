JEROME — The Jerome County Driver’s License Office will be closed Aug. 16 and will reopen at 9 a.m. Aug. 19. The county will be installing new equipment to better serve the public. This will include the records and civil departments. Thank you for your understanding.
Spotlight Homes
Recommended
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
208-735-0011
Currently Open
Restaurant
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.