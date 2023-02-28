Joe Robinette has hung up his fire hat after serving 50 years with the Jerome Rural Fire Department.

At 85 years old, Robinette, who was fire chief for the past 29 years, shunned the more traditional retirement age and was motivated by his love of assisting those in need.

“I just like helping people,” he said, “and got started (at the fire department) and stayed on.”

And it just wasn’t responding to fire calls that kept him busy.

“Airplane wrecks, train wrecks — you name it,” Robinette said.

A crowd gathered Saturday at the Jerome Senior Citizen Center to pay tribute to his service, with his son Ken wishing him “a full night’s rest, a hot meal with family, and the best retirement.”

Robinette said he just began thinking of retirement a couple of years ago but decided to stay in order to hit the milestone of 50 years with the department.

And things have changed in those 50 years.

Upon first starting at the department, firefighters at the department had an electronic transmitter in their homes, but if they weren’t home, they listened for the fire sirens and turned their AM radios to KART radio station to hear the location of the blaze.

The Jerome Rural Fire Department relies on about 18 volunteers and responds to an average of 300 calls per year, Robinette said.

“We have a good bunch of boys,” he said. “To get up at 2 a.m. to help find someone lost in a snowstorm, you have to be dedicated.”

Ken Robinette recalled how dedicated his father was to serve the fire department.

His dad coached baseball teams and it wasn’t uncommon for him to leave in the middle of a game to respond to fire calls.

“But he did have good assistant coaches,” the younger Robinette said.

Sometimes calls would come in during family golf outings.

“When that radio went off, I think everyone on the golf course could also hear it,” Ken Robinette said. “it usually meant one of us was walking since he had to take the cart back to the clubhouse.”

His service wouldn’t have been possible without the support of family, the elder Robinette said.

Ken Robinette remembers that no matter what time his father returned from a call — and that was often after midnight — his mom would always have a hot meal waiting for her husband.

Joe Robinette’s wife Sharon died in 2021.

He has five children, 11 grandchildren and 15 great-granchildren, many of whom have been lucky enough to ride in a firetruck with their grandfather during parades.

Larry Robbins, previously the assistant fire chief, has been named the new fire chief and praised Robinette and his wealth of knowledge.

“If I remember half of what he taught me I’ll be alright,” he said.

Joe Robinette said his good memories include working with his crew and firefighters in other departments.

“If they needed us, we were there,” he said, “and if we needed help, they were there.”