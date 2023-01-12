Jerome Rep. Jack Nelsen apologizes for 'inappropriate' remarks on women's reproductive care

First-term Republican Rep. Jack Nelsen of Jerome apologized Thursday night after he drew a stinging rebuke from the Idaho Statesman Editorial Board for his introductory remarks to the House Agriculture Committee.

Nelsen, who narrowly won election last November in District 26, which includes Jerome, Lincoln and Blaine counties, described his comments about women’s reproductive care as “inappropriate” in an emailed apology about seven hours after online publication of the Boise newspaper’s editorial.

“The women in my life have taught me strength, resilience, integrity, hard work, joy, and love. I absolutely respect women, and the right to choose their own healthcare,” Nelsen said. “The way I phrased my statement about women and reproductive rights yesterday completely missed the mark. I’m embarrassed, and I offended others in the process. I am deeply sorry. I recognize the mistake and commit to doing better in the future.”

He added, “I have always operated and will continue to operate under the standard that the government does not belong in the doctor’s office.”

In its editorial headlined, “When Idaho legislator likens women’s reproductive rights to cows, it’s no laughing matter,” the Statesman wrote that Nelsen’s comments were “embarrassing” and could make “Idaho a laughingstock of the nation.”

The board also questioned why Nelsen, a former partner in a Jerome dairy and farming operation for more than four decades, would compare milking cows with women’s health care.

In meeting the House ag committee for the first time on Wednesday, Nelsen said, “I’ve milked a few cows, spent most of my time walking behind lines of cows, so if you want some ideas on repro and the women’s health thing, I have some definite opinions.”

The Statesman wrote, “After making his comments, Nelsen gave a chuckle, as if it were a laughing matter. It’s not.”

Prior to heading to Boise, Nelsen told the Idaho Mountain Express of Ketchum that water rights and property tax relief would be among his priorities during the 2023 legislative session. He also said he intended to work across the aisle with his Democratic colleagues from the district, Sen. Ron Taylor of Hailey and Rep. Ned Burns of Bellevue.

“Ideology needs to be checked at the door,” Nelsen said. “To me, the driver is my community and doing my best to serve them.”