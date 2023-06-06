The Jerome County prosecuting attorney is in an Oregon jail, facing felony charges of strangulation and coercion.

Charges were filed against Christopher Bradley Calbo on Monday in Lincoln County, southwest of Portland, and bail has been set at $500,000, according to online jail records.

The Lincoln City Police Department referred the Times-News to the county's district attorney's office on Tuesday. The DA's office did not immediately return a voicemail seeking additional details on Calbo's arrest.

Jerome County Commissioner Charles Howell confirmed to the Times-News on Tuesday that Calbo had been arrested but declined further comment.

Calbo, born in 1968, was booked on Sunday, according to the jail record. He also faces misdemeanor counts of assault in the fourth degree and menacing.

The Lincoln County court has also issued a no-contact order to prevent him from contacting a woman involved in the incident.

Calbo was appointed as Jerome’s prosecuting attorney last fall when former Prosecuting Attorney Mike Seib resigned from the position.

Calbo attended the University of Colorado School of Law and moved to Twin Falls shortly after his graduation in 1993. He worked as the chief felony trial deputy at the Twin Falls County Public Defender's Office until 2014 when he became a partner at Calbo & DePew, a criminal litigation firm.

From 2014 to 2018, Calbo served as the Jerome County felony public defender. He opened The Law Office of Brad Calbo in Twin Falls to practice in the criminal courts of the Magic Valley.