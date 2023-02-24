Graffiti confronted Jerome County Commissioner John Crozier at his workplace — right there on a courthouse wall — and he was upset.

“The tagging that set me off was on the wall of the courthouse closest to where I enter as a county commissioner to do our business,” Crozier said in a written comment to the Times-News.

The tagging, much of it done in red spray paint, wasn’t the only vandalism going on the night of Jan. 27. The Jerome City Council Chambers, Franklin Building Supply, El Sombrero Restaurant, United Oil, EZ Car Wash and Jerome Laundromat were also hit.

Crozier offered a “substantial” reward for information leading to catching the culprits, and others pitched in, upping the ante, “which means to me that the disdain for this type of thing is broad,” he said.

Jerome Police Department investigators, with the help of security footage that provided a vehicle’s license plate, tracked down a pair of suspects and each will be facing three felony counts of malicious injury to property.

The two are Jacobo Sauceda, 25, of Burley and Javier Macias, 19, of Jerome. The two haven't been taken into custody as of Thursday afternoon, but the paperwork has been filed, Jerome Police Capt. Dennis Clark said.

“We have requested warrants for both,” Clark said.

Damage to the courthouse and city council chambers was more than $1,000 each, while the other locations combined were more than $1,000, Clark said.

The incident shows that vandals can still be active in the wintertime.

“We have seen an increase over the last six months or so,” Clark said.

Clark said Crozier’s reaction shows that Jerome residents take pride in their city.

“When someone comes in and defaces property, they take it personally,” he said.

The graffiti has since been covered although business owners still face the expense of cosmetically matching the defaced portions of their buildings.

Reward money won't need to be paid since law officers tracked down the suspects without the help of the community.

“We are willing to do it for free,” Clark said.