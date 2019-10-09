JEROME — Those wishing to dispose of old prescription drugs have a new resource.
The Jerome Police Department announced Tuesday on Facebook there is a prescription drug dropbox in its office.
While no biohazard materials or Schedule 1 drugs are accepted, other prescriptions can be placed in the dropbox for proper handling.
Other items that can't be placed in the dropbox are thermometers, hydrogen peroxide, inhalers, needles and aerosol cans.
Those with questions about what can be placed in the prescription drug dropbox may call 208-324-4328.
