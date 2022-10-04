Jerome police looking for help identifying suspects car in shooting

JEROME — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a silver car seen on video that was driven by the suspect in a shooting last week.

In a recent post on the Jerome City Police Department's Facebook page, a video shows the victim's car being pursued by the suspect's car, followed by the sound of five gunshots.

The police responded to the shooting at 4:44 p.m. Sept. 24, in the 900 block of South Davis. One man was transported to the hospital by private vehicle before the police arrived.

"That victim is not cooperating with law enforcement," the department's Facebook post says.

"During our investigation, law enforcement recovered several bullets from the front of an apartment on South Davis Street, the post continues. "Neighbors in the area reported that another shooting had occurred the previous Thursday — resulting in the apartment being shot.

In the video from a nearby security camera, the victim’s vehicle can be seen traveling from left to right. A second, silver vehicle is the suspect’s vehicle and can be seen traveling at a high rate of speed. Gunshots can then be heard after both vehicles are out of the camera's view.

"Although the victim is not cooperative, our main concern is the safety of the citizens and public. The last thing we want to see is an innocent person become a victim."

Witnesses are asked to call the Jerome Police Department at 208-324-4328.