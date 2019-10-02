JEROME — Sgt. T.J. Rasmussen died suddenly Thursday, the Jerome Police Department announced on Facebook last week. Rasmussen died of a pulmonary embolism related to complications from recent medical procedures while he was on a road trip, the Jerome Police Department said.
“He will be greatly missed and leaves a large hole in our department and our hearts. He will be missed more than anyone will understand,” the post read.
Rasmussen was an employee of the City of Jerome for 26 years. He started his career with public works department and became a police officer in October 1999, an obituary from the department said.
He served in the United States Navy before working in Jerome and was in the Naval Reserve and the Idaho Air National Guard while employed with the Jerome Police Department.
He deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Enduring Freedom as a member of the Naval Reserve in 2007. He retired from the Idaho Air National Guard after 20 years of active and reserve duties.
“He spent most of his adult life in this community and he loved it and it loved him,” Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall said.
His wife, Tammy Rasmussen-Dolida, set up a GoFundMe page to help cover expenses.
The department has received an outpouring of support from the community in the form of Facebook comments, calls and visits to the department.
“We’ve all just been in a state of shock. Even though we knew he was having medical issues, that didn’t appear to be life-threatening,” Hall said. “We were all looking forward to his recovery and this took us by surprise.”
Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church located at 1301 N. Davis St. in Jerome.
