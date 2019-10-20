{{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — The Jerome County Planning and Zoning Commission will hold two public hearings Oct. 28:

  • 7:45 p.m. in the Jack Nelsen Conference Room of the Jerome County Courthouse, 300 N. Lincoln, to take comment on a text amendment being proposed to Chapter 6 of the Jerome County Zoning Ordinance — complete rewrite of section 6:12 variance, amendment of section 6:10 Minimum Lot Requirements and removal and relocation of paragraphs in sections 6:5 and 6:6 to support proposed amendments to sections 6:12 and 6:10. A renumbering of the entire chapter will be required to correspond with the proposed changes.
  • 8 p.m. in the Jack Nelsen Conference Room of the Jerome County Courthouse to take comment on zoning map amendments being proposed to the east side of Jerome County. A complete copy of the proposed changes to the map can be viewed in its entirety from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday at the Jerome County Planning and Zoning Office, at the Jerome City Library or at jeromecountyid.us.
