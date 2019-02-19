Try 1 month for 99¢

JEROME — The Jerome County Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Jerome County Courthouse, Room 306, 300 N. Lincoln.

The Commission wishes to take comment on text amendments being proposed to Chapter 14, Land Division — affecting Chapter 8 — and Chapter 11, Flood Plain — affecting chapters 2 and 19 of the Jerome County Zoning Ordinance. The proposed amendment to chapters 14 and 8 will redefine the term “original parcel” by changing the date of reference from March 11, 1985, to Sept. 29, 2008. The proposed amendment for Chapter 11 will rescind the entire chapter, affecting Chapter 2 by removing all definitions pertaining only to Chapter 11 and by adding text to Chapter 19 to define the “Flood Plain Development Permit” and the requirements for obtaining the permit. 

