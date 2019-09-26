{{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — The county Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7:15 p.m. Monday in Room 306 of the Jerome County Courthouse, 300 N. Lincoln.

The commission will take comments on a text amendment proposed to Chapter 10 of the Jerome County Zoning Ordinance. The proposal would amend hearing and annexation procedures and would add uses to the use chart. The uses being added are animals — confined, not regulated by Chapter 13; plant, light manufacturing; and sports, rural recreation area.

For more information, call 208-644-2757.

