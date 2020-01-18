{{featured_button_text}}
A car drives into Eden in March 2018. Jerome County denied the town's initial request for a larger impact area consisting of 12 square miles.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — The Jerome County Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing to take comment on new ordinances and zoning map amendments being proposed to regulate the area of city impact for Eden.

The hearing will be held at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 27 in the Jack Nelsen Conference Room 306 at the Jerome County Courthouse, 300 N. Lincoln Ave.

The commission will review the ordinances related to the regulations within the area of city impact and also review the proposed zoning map amendments.

