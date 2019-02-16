JEROME — The Planning and Zoning Commission is seeking a new board member. In order to serve, you must have lived within the city limits for the past two years and must remain a resident of the city during your service on the commission.
The Planning and Zoning Commission makes land use decisions based on Title 17 of the Jerome Municipal Code and makes recommendations to the City Council. The commission meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.
The deadline for the first review is March 8. For more information, call Esmeralda Chavez at 208-324-8189, ext. 153, or email echavez@ci.jerome.id.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.