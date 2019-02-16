Try 1 month for 99¢

JEROME — The Planning and Zoning Commission is seeking a new board member. In order to serve, you must have lived within the city limits for the past two years and must remain a resident of the city during your service on the commission.

The Planning and Zoning Commission makes land use decisions based on Title 17 of the Jerome Municipal Code and makes recommendations to the City Council. The commission meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

The deadline for the first review is March 8. For more information, call Esmeralda Chavez at 208-324-8189, ext. 153, or email echavez@ci.jerome.id.us.

