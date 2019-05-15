JEROME — The City of Jerome has selected a new fire chief.
Mike Harrison will replace Jeremy Presnell, who resigned in April to pursue other professional opportunities, according to a press release issued at the time.
Harrison has been with the city since 2008. He has served in a variety of capacities, including engineer, lieutenant, deputy chief and interim fire chief since Presnell’s departure.
He has an associate degree in fire science and a bachelor degree in Occupational Safety and Health with a concentration in fire science from Columbia Southern University.
Harrison is also a licensed emergency medical technician. He holds a number of fire and rescue certifications and a license in residential building inspection.
Harrison grew up in Jerome, according to Mayor Dave Davis, and currently lives in the city with his wife, Shanna, and sons, Brett and Nolan.
