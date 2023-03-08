Jerome Middle School’s drama department is getting ready for their spring show.

Middle-schoolers will be performing “Moana Jr.,” based on the Disney movie. The show will start at 7 p.m., March 9, 10 and 11 at Jerome High School.

Tickets are $5 for adults and kids ages 12 and up, $2 for kids ages 2 through 12 or $15 for a family. Kids ages 2 and under are free.

The show is co-directed by the middle school’s drama and choir teacher Darren Olsen and his son Chezney Olsen.

Chezney said he has been co-directing with his dad since he was in high school but would attend rehearsals with him when he was younger.

While the cast includes many students playing different types of roles, Cheli Walker plays the main character of Moana and Brooklyn Wood plays the second main character of Maui.

According to Chezney, the middle school puts on one show a year. When it’s time for auditions, it’s open to any kid who wants to try out. They memorize part of a song and dance and go from there.

“Auditions were in November,” Chezney said. “All that time leading up to a show is so rewarding. Show night is what it all leads up to.”

One of the reasons they decided to do “Moana” this year is because it’s a popular movie among the kids and also families.

“We definitely like Disney shows,” Chezney said. “We also like doing shows that kids like watching.

“They are a great group of kids. You can tell they are passionate about getting a good, quality show out.”

Close 1 of 7 Jerome Middle School presents Moana Jr. Cheli Walker, left, who plays Moana, and Brooklynn Wood who plays Maui, rehearse for Moana Jr. on February 27, 2023 at Jerome High School. “They are a great group of kids,” co-director Chezney Olsen said. “You can tell they are passionate about getting a good, quality show out.” Jerome Middle School presents Moana Jr. Brooklynn Wood who plays the character of Maui, sings and dances during the rehearsal of Moana Jr.on February 27, 2023 at Jerome High School. One of the reasons they decided to do “Moana” this year is because it’s a popular movie among the kids and also families. Jerome Middle School presents Moana Jr. Jerome Middle School students rehearse for Moana Jr. on February 27, 2023 at Jerome High School. The show is co-directed by the middle school’s drama and choir teacher Darren Olsen and his son Chezney Olsen. Jerome Middle School presents Moana Jr. Jerome Middle School's drama and choir teacher Darren Olsen helps the students warm up for rehearsal on February 27, 2023 at Jerome High School. Jerome Middle School presents Moana Jr. Co-director Chezney Olson interacts with students at a rehearsal for Moanah Jr. on February 27, 2023 at Jerome High School. Jerome Middle School presents Moana Jr. A student holds up a flag during a rehearsal for Moana Jr. on February 27, 2023 at Jerome High School. Moana Jr. rehearsal Jerome Middle School rehearses for their upcoming spring show of Moana Jr. The show will take place at 7 p.m., March 9, 10 and 11 at Jerome High School. Jerome Middle School presents 'Moana Jr.' 1 of 7 Jerome Middle School presents Moana Jr. Cheli Walker, left, who plays Moana, and Brooklynn Wood who plays Maui, rehearse for Moana Jr. on February 27, 2023 at Jerome High School. “They are a great group of kids,” co-director Chezney Olsen said. “You can tell they are passionate about getting a good, quality show out.” Jerome Middle School presents Moana Jr. Brooklynn Wood who plays the character of Maui, sings and dances during the rehearsal of Moana Jr.on February 27, 2023 at Jerome High School. One of the reasons they decided to do “Moana” this year is because it’s a popular movie among the kids and also families. Jerome Middle School presents Moana Jr. Jerome Middle School students rehearse for Moana Jr. on February 27, 2023 at Jerome High School. The show is co-directed by the middle school’s drama and choir teacher Darren Olsen and his son Chezney Olsen. Jerome Middle School presents Moana Jr. Jerome Middle School's drama and choir teacher Darren Olsen helps the students warm up for rehearsal on February 27, 2023 at Jerome High School. Jerome Middle School presents Moana Jr. Co-director Chezney Olson interacts with students at a rehearsal for Moanah Jr. on February 27, 2023 at Jerome High School. Jerome Middle School presents Moana Jr. A student holds up a flag during a rehearsal for Moana Jr. on February 27, 2023 at Jerome High School. Moana Jr. rehearsal Jerome Middle School rehearses for their upcoming spring show of Moana Jr. The show will take place at 7 p.m., March 9, 10 and 11 at Jerome High School.