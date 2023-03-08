According to Chezney, the middle school puts on one show a year. When it’s time for auditions, it’s open to any kid who wants to try out. They memorize part of a song and dance and go from there.
“Auditions were in November,” Chezney said. “All that time leading up to a show is so rewarding. Show night is what it all leads up to.”
One of the reasons they decided to do “Moana” this year is because it’s a popular movie among the kids and also families.
“We definitely like Disney shows,” Chezney said. “We also like doing shows that kids like watching.
“They are a great group of kids. You can tell they are passionate about getting a good, quality show out.”
1 of 7
Jerome Middle School presents Moana Jr.
Cheli Walker, left, who plays Moana, and Brooklynn Wood who plays Maui, rehearse for Moana Jr. on February 27, 2023 at Jerome High School. “They are a great group of kids,” co-director Chezney Olsen said. “You can tell they are passionate about getting a good, quality show out.”
Brooklynn Wood who plays the character of Maui, sings and dances during the rehearsal of Moana Jr.on February 27, 2023 at Jerome High School. One of the reasons they decided to do “Moana” this year is because it’s a popular movie among the kids and also families.
Jerome Middle School students rehearse for Moana Jr. on February 27, 2023 at Jerome High School. The show is co-directed by the middle school’s drama and choir teacher Darren Olsen and his son Chezney Olsen.
Cheli Walker, left, who plays Moana, and Brooklynn Wood who plays Maui, rehearse for Moana Jr. on February 27, 2023 at Jerome High School. “They are a great group of kids,” co-director Chezney Olsen said. “You can tell they are passionate about getting a good, quality show out.”
BRAYDEN WEEKS TIMES-NEWS
Jerome Middle School presents Moana Jr.
Brooklynn Wood who plays the character of Maui, sings and dances during the rehearsal of Moana Jr.on February 27, 2023 at Jerome High School. One of the reasons they decided to do “Moana” this year is because it’s a popular movie among the kids and also families.
BRAYDEN WEEKS TIMES-NEWS
Jerome Middle School presents Moana Jr.
Jerome Middle School students rehearse for Moana Jr. on February 27, 2023 at Jerome High School. The show is co-directed by the middle school’s drama and choir teacher Darren Olsen and his son Chezney Olsen.
BRAYDEN WEEKS TIMES-NEWS
Jerome Middle School presents Moana Jr.
Jerome Middle School's drama and choir teacher Darren Olsen helps the students warm up for rehearsal on February 27, 2023 at Jerome High School.
BRAYDEN WEEKS TIMES-NEWS
Jerome Middle School presents Moana Jr.
Co-director Chezney Olson interacts with students at a rehearsal for Moanah Jr. on February 27, 2023 at Jerome High School.
BRAYDEN WEEKS TIMES-NEWS
Jerome Middle School presents Moana Jr.
A student holds up a flag during a rehearsal for Moana Jr. on February 27, 2023 at Jerome High School.
Cheli Walker, left, who plays Moana, and Brooklynn Wood who plays Maui, rehearse for Moana Jr. on February 27, 2023 at Jerome High School. “They are a great group of kids,” co-director Chezney Olsen said. “You can tell they are passionate about getting a good, quality show out.”
Brooklynn Wood who plays the character of Maui, sings and dances during the rehearsal of Moana Jr.on February 27, 2023 at Jerome High School. One of the reasons they decided to do “Moana” this year is because it’s a popular movie among the kids and also families.
Jerome Middle School students rehearse for Moana Jr. on February 27, 2023 at Jerome High School. The show is co-directed by the middle school’s drama and choir teacher Darren Olsen and his son Chezney Olsen.