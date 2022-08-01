Jerome man's generosity gains admiration of others

JEROME — Lloyd Martin has worn many hats in his lifetime.

Just ask his wife.

“Lloyd has done a lot of things,” she said. “It’s hard to remember them all.”

Martin has walked the same 300 acres of the family farm for 65 years, his earliest memories going back to when he was 10 years old. He’s been an exalted ruler of the Elks Lodge, and for more than 20 years was a reserve deputy for the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office and a certified EMT. He is a founding member of Jerome County Search and Rescue, and once served as a commander for the group.

As a member of the Optimist Club, he’s hosted an annual fishing derby for special needs children at a large pond on the farm, where kids delight in catching 6- to 8-pound trout every May. It’s been going on for 46 years.

His generosity gained the admiration of the community when the Jerome Chamber of Commerce named him the recipient of its 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Martin is quick to point out that his wife, Barbara, has had a big role in his efforts.

“I wouldn’t be in this position without her,” he said. “It’s our lifetime achievement.”

The couple will be in the Jerome County Fair Parade on Aug. 9.

Martin is a farmer through and through. He remembers his early life on the farm, from working with siphon tubes to an occasional ride on a Model R John Deere tractor as it pulled a Graham Hoeme plow.

As he got older, he farmed with his father, who died in 2002.

The Martins live in a modest home once occupied by his grandfather. His father’s former house is just down the road where his son, Paul, lives. Paul has assumed operation of the farm.

His daughters are also close: Kim lives nearby and Marsha lives in Jerome.

“He knows all there is to know about farming,” Marsha said. She described her father as inventive and a person who could have excelled in numerous other careers.

“He could have done other things,” she said, “but taking over the family farm was more than just a responsibility. It was a duty.”

The fishing derby on the farm got a start due to the Martins having a large pond on their farmland. Each year Clear Springs Foods fills the pond with large trout and busloads of special needs children come to the farm, getting a ride to the pond in a straw-filled wagon.

“Some of them like the ride more than the fishing,” Barbara said.

The fishing derby has been going on so long, “we have a really good system set up," Martin said, even down to Barbara baking “monster” cookies filled with oatmeal and M&Ms for the volunteers.

Several stations are set up at the pond for worms, fixing misbehaving fishing poles, and fileting the caught trout.

Just watching the fun the children have puts a good feeling in his heart, Martin said.

Barbara said the children jump up and down with excitement and say, “Thank you.”

Several local businesses donate to the fishing derby.

Martin served as a reserve deputy for 20 years, as he patrolled the county with a neighboring farmer during winter months.

His involvement with law enforcement also led him to become a founding member of Jerome County Search and Rescue, starting when a man from Jerome became lost in the South Hills one winter in the early 1980s, and Martin felt an obligation to help out.

“We were all farmers and had snow machines,” he said.

Marsha said working with search and rescue was a joy to her father and he often talked about the adventures of rappelling down the Snake River Canyon wall.

Martin's big heart has always been evident, Marsha said. She remembers her father driving his service truck around the county in the wintertime, helping people thaw frozen pipes.

One Thanksgiving Day, the family dinner was delayed as he helped a family in need.

“He said, ‘We can wait for our dinner,’” Marsha said.

At 74, Martin has more time to himself. His son is doing most of the farming this year, giving him time to read books and watch television. Barbara is an avid John Wayne fan and she displays numerous pictures of the Duke on a living room wall. Martin, on the other hand, has his own space on the wall where he displays multiple photos of a favorite baling tractor.

“We are comfortable here on the farm,” Barbara said.

Martin enjoys his life and said he doesn’t have regrets. He said he's concerned about today's youth and urges them to be honest and show respect to their elders.

“Make good friends,” he suggested as a recipe for success. "Slow down and smell the roses."