Jerome man killed in Twin Falls County crash

BUHL — A 25-year-old Jerome man died in a Saturday afternoon crash north of Buhl.

Idaho State Police said the crash was at 1:23 p.m. at 4500 North and 1600 East in Twin Falls County.

The Jerome man was driving a Ford F-150 west on 4500 North while a 57-year-old man from Buhl was northbound on 1600 East in a GMC one-ton truck.

The Ford appears to have failed to yield at the stop sign on 4500 North and collided with the GMC on the passenger side, ISP said. The Ford F-150 rolled and then came to a rest on the north side of the intersection.

The driver of the F-150 was not wearing his seat belt and succumbed to his injuries on scene. The driver of the GMC was also not wearing a seat belt and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The intersection was blocked for about five hours. Evidence on scene indicated that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in this crash, ISP said. That evidence is part of the ongoing investigation.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by the Magic Valley Paramedics, Gooding Paramedics, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Buhl Police Department, Buhl Rural Fire District and Air Saint Luke's.

