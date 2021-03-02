Jerome man killed in I-84 motorcycle crash

JEROME — A Jerome man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle on Interstate 84 east of town Monday night, Idaho State Police said.

Michael Martin, 62, of Jerome, was driving east on a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle near milepost 169 when he lost control of the motorcycle and landed off the right shoulder, ISP said.

Martin succumbed to his injuries on scene. He was not wearing a helmet. Next of kin has been notified.

