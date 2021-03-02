 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jerome man killed in I-84 motorcycle crash
0 comments
breaking top story

Jerome man killed in I-84 motorcycle crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — A Jerome man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle on Interstate 84 east of town Monday night, Idaho State Police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Michael Martin, 62, of Jerome, was driving east on a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle near milepost 169 when he lost control of the motorcycle and landed off the right shoulder, ISP said.

Martin succumbed to his injuries on scene. He was not wearing a helmet. Next of kin has been notified.

0:58 Watch now: STEM Night at Pinecrest Academy
0 comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rhino calf takes first wobbly steps at Australian zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
VANISHED: Missing in the Magic Valley, Part 1
Local

VANISHED: Missing in the Magic Valley, Part 1

  • 6 min to read

On a Sunday in November 1996, Richard Willis Bendele borrowed a shotgun to hunt pheasants at the lava-encrusted desert north of Kimama near the Laidlaw Corrals area. His family and girlfriend never saw the 29-year old Burley native again.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Photo Highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News