Jerome man killed in Gooding County crash
Jerome man killed in Gooding County crash

JEROME — A Jerome man was killed early Sunday when his pickup left the road and overturned on a Gooding County road.

Idaho State Police said Erik Fernandez, 26, was driving north on 2400 East in a 1999 GMC Sonoma pickup at about 2:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line near 3257 South and then continued off the roadway, where his vehicle overturned.

Fernandez was thrown from the vehicle and died from his injuries at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Gooding County Sheriff's Office.

