Jerome man injured in US 93 crash

TWIN FALLS — A 21-year-old Jerome man was taken to the hospital Monday after a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93, police say.

A 47-year-old Twin Falls woman was southbound at about 5:52 p.m. in a 2016 Dodge Durango near milepost 35 south of Twin Falls and attempted to pass a semi-truck driven by a 40-year-old man from Beaverton, Oregon.

Her vehicle struck a northbound 1995 Chevrolet S-10 pickup driven by the Jerome man, with the two vehicles hitting nearly head-on, according to the Idaho State Police.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The highway was blocked for approximately two hours, and the Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.