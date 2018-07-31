BURLEY — A Jerome man was injured Monday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 84 east of Burley.
Idaho State Police responded at 8:50 a.m. near milepost 218, ISP said in a statement.
Kyle Wilkinson was driving west in a 2002 Dodge Dakota. He drove over a rumble strip, overcorrected and drove into the median. His vehicle rolled, came to rest in the eastbound lanes and caught on fire.
Wilkinson was transported by ground ambulance to Cassia Regional Hospital.
The eastbound lanes were partially blocked for about an one hour Monday night while crews worked to clear the scene. The crash is under investigation by ISP.
