Jerome man, girls injured in ATV-vehicle crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — A man and two daughters were injured Sunday afternoon after the ATV they were riding in was struck by a pickup.

Sgt. Dennis Clark of the Jerome Police Department said Santana Contreras, 36, was driving the four-wheeler at the intersection of South Cedar Street and West Avenue E at 5:14 p.m. when Abel Salazar-Lizarraga, 26, driving a Honda Ridgeline, failed to yield and was hit by the truck.

Contreras was taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls for his serious, but non-life threatening injuries. His daughters, aged 11 and 8, who were wearing helmets, received what appeared to be minor injuries and were also taken to St, Luke’s, Clark said. Contreras was not wearing a helmet and the ATV was not equipped the proper way to be legally driven on city streets, Clark said.

Salazar-Lizarraga was cited for not yielding the right of way, Clark said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0