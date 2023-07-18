A jury has found a Jerome man guilty of seven of eight felony charges relating to the sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl that occurred between the fall of 2021 and spring of 2022, records say.

Cesar Arellano-Sanchez, 44, now awaits sentencing in October after the jury found him guilty after deliberating slightly more than three hours. He was found guilty of five counts of lewd conduct of a child under 16 and three counts of sexual abuse of a minor under 16. He was acquitted on one count of sexual abuse.

The girl told authorities that Arellano-Sanchez had touched her inappropriately multiple times, many of those times during family gatherings, including Easter of 2022. She took the stand on the first day of the trial.

She said a string of improper touching began in 2021 when Arellano-Sanchez touched her genitals while they were swimming in Dierkes Lake near Twin Falls, according to court records, but she assumed that was an accident. But she testified that the multiple other times, occurring over different dates and places, couldn’t have been an accident.

One time, Arellano-Sanchez encouraged her to put her mouth on his genitals, but she refused, she said.

The girl told a St. Luke’s Children at Risk Evaluation Services worker that she knew the abuse she was going through was “wrong,” and that it made her feel “disgusting and angry,” court records say.

Defense attorney Anthony Valdez called the defendant’s wife and two of his children to testify, records show. They testified that Valdez never saw anything inappropriate occur between the two, and that the two were never alone together.

A rebuttal witness called by deputy prosecutor Lauren McCord said that she saw Arellano-Sanchez’s wife telling one of her children how to testify.

The trial was initially scheduled to take place in May but a mistrial was declared when a dozen jurors failed to show up for jury trial, and Valdez told the court that the court had improperly excused some jurors.

