A Jerome man is being held on a $1 million bond on multiple counts of lewd conduct and sexual abuse of a minor, court records say.

Levi Benjamin Popplewell, 22, was charged in January with five felonies for alleged offenses dating back to December and January.

Among them are lewd conduct with a child under 16, child enticement, failure to register as a sex offender, and two counts of sexual abuse of a minor under 16.

The court case is sealed, and Trevor Misseldine, Gooding County prosecuting attorney, has been named as special prosecutor.

Popplewell had been on probation from a 2020 charge of lewd conduct with a child under 16, court records say.