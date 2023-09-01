A Jerome man is facing 15 felony charges of burglary and grand theft after he and a juvenile broke into nearly a dozen vehicles Aug. 15 and later used a stolen credit card at the Magic Valley Mall, police say.

Jovany A. Aguilar, 19, was taken into custody at the mall after returning to a store after its management was told by police that he had tried to use a stolen credit card, court records say. He had already successfully purchased almost $350 worth of merchandise at another store, records say.

A 15-year-old juvenile implicated in the thefts was also arrested.

A Jerome County deputy responded to the first reported break-in at 5 a.m. on Soccorro Drive in Jerome, and when the deputy sought out a homeowner who had a security camera on the front of his house on Mesilla Drive, hoping to uncover evidence, that homeowner discovered his pickup truck had been broken into as well, with the contents of his center console being scattered on the floor.

Vehicles on Pioneer Mountain Loop, Valley View Circle, Frontage Road, Prospector Drive, Northridge Way and Nicholas Road were also reported to have been broken into.

Besides credit cards, Aguilar is also accused of stealing shotguns from one vehicle and when law enforcement officers searched his car, they found an AR-15 rifle and 9 mm pistol that had been reported stolen in other cases, police say.

Aguilar’s preliminary hearing on Thursday was continued, and he has posted a $50,000 bond.