Jerome man dies from motorcycle crash injuries
breaking

Jerome man dies from motorcycle crash injuries

Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — A Jerome man died Monday of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash last month, Idaho State Police said.

On Aug. 18, Robert Skinner, 55, was eastbound on West Avenue D in Jerome on a 2003 Yamaha Motorcycle. As he attempted to turn south on South Lincoln Street. he lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle. Skinner was not wearing a helmet, police said. He was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls where he died.

