Jerome man dies from injuries after Dec. 1 crash

A 69-year-old Jerome man has died from injuries he suffered Dec. 1 in a one-vehicle crash, police said.

The man, driving a 2014 Ram 1500, was westbound on 400 South near the intersection of 100 East, south of Jerome. He drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected, and struck a guardrail and concrete pillar on the south shoulder, according to the Idaho State Police.

He was transported by air ambulance to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police didn't release the man's name.

The crash is under investigation by the state police.

