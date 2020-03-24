Jerome landscaping ordinance moves back to discussion phase

The basics of the plan include encouraging businesses to xeriscape requirements — implementing landscaping that requires little to no irrigation or maintenance — on trees that may be used and their height, restrictions on gravel that may be used as mulch, a ban on artificial trees, plants and carpeting and discouraging large plots of mown lawn.

The plan also includes requirements for buffers between different land uses and requirements for parking lots with more than 20 spaces.

Revitalization as Jerome experiences sustained growth is an issue receiving much attention. The city has design plans for a refurbished Main Street, is making headway on its connectivity plan intended to improve the city’s walkability, and its Urban Renewal Agency has purchased parcels of land that will be turned into a mixed-use space of commercial, residential and green space.

Officials said the ordinance was a way for the city to have a say in how businesses in the community look and putting everyone on the same page.

“We want to have some standards in place for what we want to see instead of whatever we end up getting,” City Administrator Mike Williams said. “... But at the same time, we don’t want it to be too burdensome and drive businesses away.”