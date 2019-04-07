{{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — Jerome School District spring kindergarten registration will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 16 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 17 at the Jerome School District Gym, 125 Fourth Ave. W. Jefferson and Horizon staff will be co-hosting this event to make the process easier for families.

To enter kindergarten, children must turn five on or before Sept. 1. Bring your child’s official birth certificate, completed immunization record and proof of Jerome residency which includes name and physical address as from a utility bill, rental/lease agreement, property tax statement, mortgage statement, homeowners/renter policy.

