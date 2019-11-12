JEROME — The Jerome County Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Depot Museum, 212 E. First St.
Discussion will include items for winter management of the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum and the Depot Museum, along with plans for next year’s Live History Day.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Everyone is welcome and there is no fee to attend. Light refreshments will be available.
For more information, call 208-324-5641.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.