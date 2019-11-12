{{featured_button_text}}
Depot

Jerome County Idaho Historical Society Depot Museum in summer

 WWW.HISTORICALJEROMECOUNTY.COM

JEROME — The Jerome County Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Depot Museum, 212 E. First St.

Discussion will include items for winter management of the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum and the Depot Museum, along with plans for next year’s Live History Day.

Everyone is welcome and there is no fee to attend. Light refreshments will be available.

For more information, call 208-324-5641.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments