JEROME — The Jerome County Historical Society will hold its annual Christmas potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library meeting room, 100 First Ave. E.

Those attending are asked to bring a potluck dish and their own tableware. Ham, potatoes and gravy will be provided along with coffee and punch.

For more information, call 208-324-5641 or email info@historicaljeromecounty.com.

