Jerome High School Cheer makes finals at USA Spirit Nationals

JEROME — When the judges at the United Spirit Association Spirit Nationals told the Jerome High School cheerleading team their pyramid routine was against the rules, it left the squad with only one hour to learn a completely new one.

It’s that kind of tenacity that resulted in success last weekend during the competition in Anaheim, California.

The Jerome cheerleading squad competed in the floor show routine and placed in the top five in the nation out of 15 schools. This is the first time the squad competed at USA Nationals, and it was an arduous road to get there.

“This is the first time ever in the history of Jerome High School that we went to this competition and we made it to finals,” Kira Capps, cheer coach at Jerome High School, said.

Outside companies can’t come to Idaho for cheer competitions, so while other schools got to try to qualify at other events hosted by USA, the Jerome team had to submit one video the first week of December in the hopes of obtaining entry.

The girls wake at 6 a.m. three or four times a week, and this is the first group that Capps can remember that doesn’t need to be hassled into coming to practice on time.