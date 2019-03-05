JEROME — The city's annual Health Fair will be from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln Ave.
Available tests are:
- Lipid panel — $15, 12 to 14 hours fasting required
- Comprehensive metabolic panel — $15, 12 to 14 hours fasting required
- Complete blood count — $10
- Thyroid stimulating hormone — $15
- Hemoglobin A1C — $10
There will also be basic first aid sessions, fitness classes and healthy snack demonstrations.
Free nitrate testing for private wells will be available. Bring in one cup of outside faucet water in a clean jar or zip-close bag.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.