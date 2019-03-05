Try 3 months for $3
Jerome Health Fair

The Jerome Health Fair is Saturday.

 COURTESY OF KATIE WEGLEY

JEROME — The city's annual Health Fair will be from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln Ave.

Available tests are:

  • Lipid panel — $15, 12 to 14 hours fasting required
  • Comprehensive metabolic panel — $15, 12 to 14 hours fasting required
  • Complete blood count — $10
  • Thyroid stimulating hormone — $15
  • Hemoglobin A1C — $10

There will also be basic first aid sessions, fitness classes and healthy snack demonstrations. 

Free nitrate testing for private wells will be available. Bring in one cup of outside faucet water in a clean jar or zip-close bag. 

