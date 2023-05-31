The Jerome County Republican Central Committee met last week to select three candidates as a replacement for Commissioner John Crozier, who announced his retirement May 15.
On Thursday, the committee heard from four candidates interested in serving as commissioner. The committee then selected three names to submit to Gov. Brad Little.
The governor will select one candidate from the three names submitted to appoint as commissioner for Jerome’s District 3, which is the eastern portion of the county.
Chairman Nick Whitman of the Jerome County Republican Central Committee told the Times-News in a phone call that one candidate later withdrew his name for consideration. As a result, the fourth candidate who had not originally been selected had been bumped up as one of the three names.
The three candidates are Art Watkins, mayor of Hazelton; Jesse Nelson, rancher and owner of American Beef Ranch; and Jason Robertson, former coroner.
Robertson lost a primary to challenger Dan Chatterton in May 2022 and ran an unsuccessful write-in campaign for the position in the November general election.