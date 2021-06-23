JEROME — The Jerome Freedom Fest is back for its fifth year.

After canceling last year because of COVID-19 concerns, the city and citizens are excited for the festival to return.

“We took a year off last year and the community really missed it,” City Administrator Mike Williams said. “It’s a good time, great food and just a festive and patriotic atmosphere.”

The event will be held June 26 from 3-9 p.m. at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park and Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Jerome.

Attendees will be able to enjoy food, life music and bounce houses for the kids, as well as take advantage of the local skatepark and splash pad on site.

Five different musical acts have been booked for the festival.

At dusk, head over to Jerome High School to watch the fireworks display. The show is expected to last about 20 minutes.

New this year is the Canyonside Christian School’s Freedom Run at 7:30 a.m. Runners are encourage to dress up in patriotic attire for the 4-mile run through downtown Jerome. A costume contest will be held to determine who has the best outfit.