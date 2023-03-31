JEROME — Mayor David Davis has requested that flags in Jerome be lowered to half-staff Saturday through Monday, in honor of two public servants who recently died.

Thomas Harold Borresen served the citizens of Jerome for 25 years as magistrate judge and Gerald Ostler served on the city council from 1986 to 1989 and as mayor from 1990 to 1997.

“Both of these men served the community honorably and have left a lasting legacy," Davis said. "They will be missed."

Funeral services for Borresen and Ostler will take place Monday.