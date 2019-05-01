JEROME — Jerome Fire Chief Jeremy Presnell has turned in his resignation.
Presnell was placed on paid administrative leave March 6, City Administrator Mike Williams told the Times-News. He's been on paid leave ever since, and his last day was Tuesday.
Jerome Mayor Dave Davis had previously declined to disclose the reasons for the leave because it was a personnel issue. In a press release issued Wednesday, the city of Jerome said Presnell is pursuing other professional opportunities.
“We thank Jeremy for his 10 years of service to the City of Jerome and wish him well in his future endeavors,” Davis said in a statement.
Presnell has been with the Jerome Fire Department since 2008, staring as a firefighter/engineer. He also held the positions of fire captain and deputy fire chief before becoming the department’s chief in 2018.
Presnell earned a bachelor’s degree in fire science from Columbia Southern University, has multiple fire and rescue certifications and finished his master's degree in public administration earlier this year.
Deputy Chief Mike Harrison will serve as the acting fire chief until a replacement is selected.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.