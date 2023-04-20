Magic Valley schools had a strong showing at the state speech championships April 14 and 15 in Coeur d’Alene.

Jerome, a dominating force in regional and state competitions for 25 years, clinched first place for medium-sized schools. Jerome students took first place and two second places in individual categories.

Filer High School took second place in the small-school category and saw students take one first place with a near-perfect score, a second place, and two third places in individual categories.

The two schools may be in different size classifications, but their speech programs share a lot of history.

Jerome speech coach Scott Burton and Filer speech coach Kristy Forster both started around the same time 25 years ago.

“We built our programs together,” Burton told the Times-News in a phone call. “We have become very good friends and allies — Jerome and Filer — and very successful throughout the years just throughout the camaraderie we’ve got with them. And it’s fun.”

In the 24 years that Burton has coached, Jerome has brought home 21 state championships. After a brief coaching hiatus, and a few years of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Burton has returned to join speech teacher Shelby Burke and assistant coach Trevor Churchman to rebuild the team into the state-dominating powerhouse of years past.

Burton said the program is rebuilding and wants to stake its claim not only as first among middle-sized schools but to be first overall, regardless of size.

Jerome freshmen Jensen Tracy and Alexis Prescott won first place in Duo Interpretation. Having two freshmen take top prize on their first try is remarkable, Burton said.

“Talk about walking into the lion’s den and handling the pressure,” he said.

Burton credits the “three-headed coaching monster” for much of the success and credits the students themselves for rising to the occasion under the intense pressure that speech competitions create.

“The amount of pressure that these kids have to perform under is something that a lot of people don’t understand,” Burton said. “They really weren’t supposed to be as good as they were in year one of a rebuild.”

Kristy Forster coach at Filer has coached her program alongside Jerome. They compete in the same district, and regional tournaments, and to keep up with a traditional powerhouse like Jerome is always a good challenge to shoot for. Second place in the small school category is vindication, she said.

“When you take the size of those schools, it’s incredible that our little Filer is hitting the mark,” Forster told the Times-News in a phone call. “And it speaks to the quality and resilience of our student speakers as representatives of Filer high school.”

Being in the same region as Jerome puts the heat on Filer early in the season to excel, just to keep up and be able to advance to state. As Forster puts it, just making it through the district tournament gives them an advantage at state.

“If we can make it past our district (competition) we know that state will not be as hard,” Forster said.

Filer seniors Eric Puder and Maya Kelsey are co-captains of the Filer varsity speech team. In a phone call with the Times-News, Kelsey and Puder spoke about their experiences.

It was the second trip to the state competition for each of them.

Puder won first place in sales speech, an outcome far better than last year’s competition when he didn’t advance out of the semifinals.

“This year it was a lot less nerve-wracking, because of having the experience (from last year),” he told the Times-News. “I kind of realized I was as fierce a competitor as the other people there.”

Puder won first place in his topic, Sales Speech. Impressively, the scoring that was released after the contest had concluded showed that Puder had been awarded perfect scores in the semifinal and final rounds — something that coach Forster said she had never seen in her 25 years of coaching.

Puder said the competitions are intense, but unlike debate in which people are pitted head to head, speech competitions are more about improving on your past performances — to always be improving.

“The competitive nature is still there,” Puder said. “It’s not like you work harder to beat them. You work harder to beat your past scores. And if they’re in your way you go over them.”

Kelsey said trying to bring an A-game to each competition during the two-day experience can be taxing.

“You kind of feel everything at once, while you are really hyped up and excited,” she said. “At the end of the day, it can get really exhausting. But you want to be there to be as competitive as you were at the beginning of the day.”

Kelsey got third place in Original Oratory, with a speech about tragic flaws as useful components of life.

Kelsey said the effort in speech competitions requires constantly looking to improve on your work.

“It’s very much a self-improvement type of ordeal,” Kelsey said. “We are constantly going over our scripts, constantly editing them. There is just constant improvement throughout the entire year.”