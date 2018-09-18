Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Jerome Rendering Plant
Jerome County planning and zoning commissioners discuss a proposed rendering plant 2015.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

JEROME — The Jerome County Planning and Zoning Department is proposing a new comprehensive plan. The P&Z will hold two meetings this week for public input:

  • 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Jack Nelsen Conference Room at the Jerome County Courthouse, 300 N. Lincoln Ave., Jerome
  • 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the commons area at Valley School, 882 Valley Road, Hazelton

A drive.google.com/file/d/1uLhQrXSlx1VGSsr8Hfut5fw6Q6l8H0f3/view" target="_blank">video explaining the planning process can be found online at drive.google.com/file/d/1uLhQrXSlx1VGSsr8Hfut5fw6Q6l8H0f3/view.

The proposed 2018 comprehensive plan can be found on the county website at jeromecountyid.us, then click on the P&Z tab.

