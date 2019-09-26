JEROME — The Jerome County Sheriff’s office is searching for a teenager who has been missing since Sept. 14, according to a Thursday statement.
The 17-year-old, Linda Rene Sue Sutton, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. She was last seen by her mother as she was leaving her home in Hazelton, the department said.
You have free articles remaining.
Sutton was last seen wearing a gray sweater, jeans, and pink and white checkered shoes. She may be in the Twin Falls area near Canyon Ridge High School, according to the statement.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to call SIRCOMM at 208-324-1911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.