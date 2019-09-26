{{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — The Jerome County Sheriff’s office is searching for a teenager who has been missing since Sept. 14, according to a Thursday statement.

The 17-year-old, Linda Rene Sue Sutton, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. She was last seen by her mother as she was leaving her home in Hazelton, the department said.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Sutton was last seen wearing a gray sweater, jeans, and pink and white checkered shoes. She may be in the Twin Falls area near Canyon Ridge High School, according to the statement.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call SIRCOMM at 208-324-1911.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Megan Taros is a Times-News reporter and Report for America corps member covering the Magic Valley's Hispanic community and Jerome County. You can support her work by donating to Report for America at http://bit.ly/supportRFA.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments