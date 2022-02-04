Jerome County Search and Rescue disbands; Twin Falls County to assist in searches

JEROME — The county search and rescue unit has disbanded after refusing to adopt bylaws required by the sheriff’s office.

Jerome County Sheriff George Oppedyk discussed the disbanding of search and rescue with the Jerome County Commission at its Nov. 29 meeting, saying the unit that bears the sheriff’s office name had declared it was its own entity, according to the meeting’s minutes.

The Jerome County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue unit can legally operate only under the direction of the sheriff, Oppedyk told the commissioners.

Meanwhile, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue will assist Jerome County when needed.

“We’ve worked hand in hand with Jerome County for many years,” Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Lt. Daron Brown told the Times-News last week, adding that Twin Falls County has similar joint agreements with multiple cities and counties.

Oppedyk is working to create a new search and rescue unit to replace the old unit that was formed in 1976.

“There were a lot of good people in the unit,” he said, adding that former members have an open invitation to join the new organization. “I’d like nothing better than to get our operation working again.”

Search and Rescue Commander Tom Walgamott and Treasurer Becky Burnham both declined an interview with the Times-News.

Concerned about search and rescue unit, Oppedyk copied Twin Falls’ bylaws and asked Jerome’s unit to adopt them.

Idaho Counties Risk Management Program won’t insure the unit if the group doesn’t follow the rules and the sheriff can’t call them out. Oppedyk said he hasn’t used the unit since February and March 2021.

Fritz Gratzer, a founding member of Jerome County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue unit, remembers the unit being an arm of the sheriff’s office.

“We were part of the sheriff’s department,” Gratzer, 73, said Friday. “We were actually deputized by the sheriff.”

“I don’t know who changed all that, but I wasn’t happy about it,” the former unit commander said.

Idaho’s search and rescue rules have tightened since the 1970s when both Jerome and Twin Falls counties formed their units as nonprofit organizations, Brown said. State codes have become more stringent due to liability risks and organizational issues.

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office adopted new bylaws for its unit several decades ago when the sheriff brought the county’s two separate search and rescue teams together under the county umbrella, he said.

Twin Falls’ unit now operates as a single nonprofit, noncommercial entity under the sheriff’s office, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

