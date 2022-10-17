 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jerome County picks new prosecuting attorney to fill vacancy

Brad Calbo named Jerome County Prosecutor

Jerome County Commission has selected Brad Calbo as the county’s new prosecuting attorney.

 COURTESY THE JEROME COUNTY COMMISSION

JEROME — Jerome County commissioners have selected Brad Calbo as the county’s new prosecuting attorney. He will fill the position soon to be vacated by Prosecuting Attorney Mike Seib.

Last month, Seib announced his resignation, agreeing to stay on until his successor could be found and ultimately sworn in.

The Jerome County Republican Central Committee was tasked with selecting candidates to recommend to the Jerome County Commissioners.

The commissioners are responsible to fill elected county positions should county offices become open before terms expire.

“We are pleased to have identified and appointed a qualified nominee, and we’re looking forward to working with him,” said John Crozier, vice chair of the Jerome County Board of Commissioners.

Brad Calbo is a 1993 graduate of the University of Colorado School of Law. Following graduation, Calbo relocated to Twin Falls where he was eventually named chief felony trial deputy at the Twin Falls County Public Defenders Office. In 2014, Calbo became a partner at Calbo & DePew, a firm that concentrated on criminal litigation.

Calbo served as the felony public defender for Jerome County from 2014 to 2018. Following the appointment of his partner as Jerome County Magistrate Judge, Calbo opened The Law Office of Brad Calbo in Twin Falls practicing solely in the criminal courts of the Magic Valley.

Calbo is expected to step into the position in mid-November.

