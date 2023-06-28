The Jerome County Board of Commissioners has announced the appointment of Cy Lootens to the position of Jerome County clerk.
Lootens will fill the role held by Michelle Emerson for the past 16 years. Emerson is retiring July 3.
After interviewing with the Jerome County Republican Central Committee, and later with the Jerome County Commission, Lootens was chosen to fill the position of county clerk. He will be sworn in on July 5.
Lootens has been the election director for the Jerome County Clerk’s Office for the last nine years, and has conducted the election process in Jerome County more than 30 times.
Lootens was born and raised in Idaho, and has lived in Jerome for the past nine years. He received a college degree in political science from Boise State University.
Together, Lootens and his wife, Lanae, have an 8-month-old son, Carter.