Rodney James Shaff

DOB: 2/21/1985

Age: 33

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 170

Hair: BROWN

Eyes: BROWN

Charge: Four counts lewd conduct with a minor under 16

Bond: $25,000

If you have any information about this person please contact the Jerome County Sheriff's Office at 208-595-3360 or SIRCOMM at 208-324-1911.

