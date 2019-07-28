{{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — Two magistrate judges in Jerome County are due for evaluations.

Stacey DePew and John B. Lothspeich will be evaluated by the Fifth District Magistrate Commission as part of their 18-month probationary period.

Public comments on the judges are invited, with evaluation forms available from Shelli Tubbs, trial court administrator, at the Twin Falls County Courthouse, 427 Shoshone St. N., or the Jerome County Clerk’s Office, 233 W. Main St. in Jerome. The forms are also available on the Fifth Judicial District website, 5thjudicialdistrict.com, or by calling 208-736-4085.

Evaluations by members of the public are confidential. They must be signed and returned to Tubbs no later than Aug. 9.

Both Jerome attorneys, DePew and Lothspeich were selected as magistrate judges in August 2018. They were sworn in last September.

Once the probationary period is completed, DePew and Lothspeich may stand for election for a full four-year term.

