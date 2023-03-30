The Jerome County Judicial Annex will be named after a beloved magistrate judge who died earlier this month.

Jerome County commissioners recently passed a pair of resolutions re-naming the annex the Thomas H. Borresen Judicial Complex, in addition to proclaiming Monday to be Judge Borresen Day, to be observed on April 3 each year.

The resolutions were suggested by County Prosecutor Brad Calbo, and commissioners were eager to comply, Jerome County Commissioner Charlie Howell said.

Commissioners had already requested that flags of the city of Jerome be lowered to half-mast through April 7 in honor of Borreson, who died March 14 at the age of 73.

He served in Jerome County as a magistrate from October 1993 to October 2018.

“I knew him personally and professionally,” Howell said, describing him as kind and gentle.

Jerome Mayor David Davis said Borresen “went about quietly doing good without fanfare.”

The resolutions state that Borresen “worked tirelessly towards the betterment of his community,” citing numerous charitable organizations and volunteer programs he was associated with, including the Jerome Rotary Club, the Jerome Optimist Club and the St. Jerome’s Parish Council.

The resolutions continue, saying Jerome County and its communities would not be what they were today had Borresen never been involved with them.

Howell said that he hopes people, each April 3, will remember the contributions of the Borresen and try to live up to his standards.